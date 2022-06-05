Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of June 4th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Maryville resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Gentry County.

Thirty-six-year-old Lisa Coots was accused of trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of synthetic narcotics, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Eckstein of Maryville was arrested at the same time in Gentry County and was accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and speeding. Eckstein and Coots were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Lexington resident was arrested Saturday evening in Ray County,

Thirty-four-year-old Timothy Hoeschele was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, no proof of insurance, and no seat belt. Hoeschele was taken to the Ray County Jail.

A Kansas City resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Sullivan County.

Forty-two-year-old Nichole Sams was accused of possessing 11 to 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of rug paraphernalia, no valid license, displaying the plates of another, and no seat belt.

A Milan resident was arrested early Sunday in Sullivan County.

Forty-three-year-old Cedric Wyant was accused of felony driving while intoxicated/persistent offender and failure to maintain the right half of the road. The patrol reports Wyant was released on a summons.