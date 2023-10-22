Teen driver loses life in Highway 36 crash east of Macon

Local News October 22, 2023
Fatal Crash News Graphic
An early morning crash claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman from Elmer, Missouri. The accident occurred on Highway 36, five miles east of Macon, around 6:00 a.m. on October 21, 2023.

Cassie H. Foote, driving a 2003 Buick Century, was traveling northbound when she entered the path of an eastbound 2024 Peterbilt truck. The collision resulted in extensive damage to both vehicles, necessitating their removal by Still Towing.

Despite wearing a seat belt, Foote sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Macon County Coroner Brian Hayes. Her body was transported to Greening Eagan Hayes Funeral Home in Macon, Missouri.

The driver of the Peterbilt, 44-year-old Darek E. Dynak from Carol Stream, Illinois, also utilized his seat belt.  He reportedly received no injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash team led the crash investigation, assisted by various local agencies including the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Ambulance, Macon County Rescue Squad, Macon County First Responders, and the Missouri Department of Transportation.

