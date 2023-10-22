Hannibal man killed in head-on crash

State News October 22, 2023
Fatal Crash
A motor vehicle accident on Route MM in Hannibal resulted in one fatality and another person sustaining moderate injuries on October 20, 2023, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident, which occurred at approximately 11:37 a.m., involved a 2022 Winnebago and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler. Mathew S. Sims, 31, of Hannibal, was driving the Winnebago westbound when he attempted to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with the eastbound Jeep, driven by Tyler J. White, also 32, from Hannibal.

Sims, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital by Dr. Britten Ladd at 1:10 p.m. White, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was airlifted by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene, the Winnebago by Towing Solutions and the Jeep Wrangler by Heartland Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the crash, with assistance from the Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal City Fire Department, and Marion County Ambulance.

Sharing

