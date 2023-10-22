Polaris Razor crash leaves three seriously injured in Livingston County

An accident occurred in Livingston County leading to severe injuries among all occupants of a 2019 Polaris Razor 1000. The incident took place approximately 2.5 miles north of Avalon on LIV306 at around 12:30 a.m., as confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as James R. Adams, 39, from Hale, Missouri, was navigating westbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The Polaris Razor traveled off the right side of the roadway while approaching a bridge, subsequently becoming airborne. It then struck an embankment on the far side of the creek bed, eventually coming to rest facing east on its wheels within the creek bed itself.

None of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Alongside Adams, two women, Dena N. Wright, 34, of Carrollton, Missouri, and Lindsay E. Adams, 35, of Hale, Missouri, were seriously injured in the crash.

Emergency response teams, including the Chillicothe Fire Department and Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, were quick to arrive at the scene. Dena N. Wright was airlifted by Life Flight Eagle to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City. James R. Adams was transported by Life Flight Eagle to Research Medical Center in Kansas City. Lindsay E. Adams was taken by Chillicothe EMS to Liberty Hospital.

The Polaris Razor 1000 suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Gabrielson’s.