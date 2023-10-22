Rollover crash on Highway O leaves Tarkio man with moderate injuries

Local News October 22, 2023
On Friday, October 21, 2023, a single-vehicle accident left a young man with moderate injuries on Highway O, approximately one mile east of Tarkio, Missouri, as confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At around 2:25 p.m., Hunter W. Tunnell, 23, from Tarkio, Missouri, was driving northbound in a 2006 Honda when he lost control of the car. The Honda subsequently overturned, ejecting Tunnell, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.

Tunnell sustained moderate injuries and Atchison/Holt Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported him to Fairfax Community Hospital for treatment.

The Honda suffered moderate damage and was removed from the scene by a private party.

Digital Correspondent

