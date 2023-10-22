Teen driver from Moberly crashes into building south of Macon

In a late-night incident, an 18-year-old woman was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the vicinity of Macon, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries, according to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred approximately four miles south of Macon on Mahogany Street at Logan Place around 9:11 p.m. on October 21, 2023. Elsie L. Watson, from Moberly, Missouri, was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima northbound when she reportedly lost control of the car. The Nissan veered off the right side of the road and collided with a building.

Watson, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries. She was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for treatment. The Nissan Altima suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Prather’s Towing.

Corporal Porter of the Missouri State Highway Patrol led the investigation with assistance at the scene of the crash provided by Trooper Fuller, the Macon Police Department, Macon County Ambulance, and first responders. The condition of the building struck during the incident has not been detailed in the report.