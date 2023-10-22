Teen driver from Moberly crashes into building south of Macon

Local News October 22, 2023
In a late-night incident, an 18-year-old woman was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the vicinity of Macon, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries, according to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred approximately four miles south of Macon on Mahogany Street at Logan Place around 9:11 p.m. on October 21, 2023. Elsie L. Watson, from Moberly, Missouri, was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima northbound when she reportedly lost control of the car. The Nissan veered off the right side of the road and collided with a building.

Watson, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries. She was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for treatment. The Nissan Altima suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Prather’s Towing.

Corporal Porter of the Missouri State Highway Patrol led the investigation with assistance at the scene of the crash provided by Trooper Fuller, the Macon Police Department, Macon County Ambulance, and first responders. The condition of the building struck during the incident has not been detailed in the report.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.