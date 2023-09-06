State lawmakers to attend Lincoln Days event hosted by Daviess County Republican Party

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

State lawmakers will attend the Daviess County Republican Party’s Lincoln Days on Sept. 9. The event will take place at the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport at 5:30 p.m.

Speakers will include District 2 State Representative Mazzie Boyd and District 12 State Senator Rusty Black. Representatives from the offices of U.S. Representative Sam Graves and U.S. Senator Josh Hawley will also be present.

In addition to the speeches, a free-will donation dinner and a silent auction will be held at the Daviess County Republican Party’s Lincoln Days on Sept. 9.

