Buchanan County Sheriff issues Endangered Person Advisory for missing teen Alexis Humes

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that took place at 18560 SW 20 Road, DeKalb, Missouri, at 10:30 p.m. on September 5, 2023.

The missing individual is Alexis Humes, a 15-year-old white female. She is described as having a height of 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 110 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The vehicle associated with the case is a white Chevrolet Silverado featuring black wheels. The vehicle’s registration is currently unknown.

Authorities are looking into possible suspects or associates and have identified Carter Hall, also known as Carter Sanders Hall, a 17-year-old male.

The victim indicated that she was possibly with the suspect against her will. Law enforcement believes she may currently be in the Kirksville, Missouri area.

Anyone who has seen the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or who has any information related to this endangered missing person case, is urged to immediately dial 911 to contact their nearest law enforcement agency. Additionally, individuals can call the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department at 816-271-4777.

