Obituary & Services: Dorothy Elaine Cash

Dorothy Elaine Cash, a 74-year-old Trenton resident formerly of Brookfield, passed away at 9:52 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield, with Pastor Brian Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Cash Cemetery in Hart, Missouri. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family (payable to Matt Moser) may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Dorothy Elaine Cash was born on November 8, 1948, in Macon, Missouri, to Vernon Wood and Hazel Ammon of Iowa. She graduated from Brookfield High School in Missouri in 1967 and attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.

On August 2, 1972, she married Meredith Lee Cash in Miami, Oklahoma. In March 1973, she began her career as a seamstress, working for Stanbury Uniforms in Brookfield, Missouri. She made uniforms for marching band students for 45 years.

In her spare time, you could find her reading a good book or listening to old-time country music. She enjoyed drives with Meredith around Swan Lake and loved tending to her plants and flowers in her garden.

Surviving relatives include her daughter, Cynthia Ziegler of Topeka, Kansas; one sister, Joetta Wood of Plato, Missouri; one brother, Eugene Wood and his wife, Bonnie, of Lebanon, Missouri; two grandsons, Cody Lee Cash and his significant other, Chris Birkhead, of Trenton, Missouri, and Matthew Allen Moser and his significant other, LaTasha Cunningham, of Trenton, Missouri; one granddaughter, Senior Airman Jessica Lewis of Alamogordo, New Mexico; and one great-granddaughter, Sansa Cash of Trenton, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Meredith Lee Cash; her parents, Vernon Wood and Hazel Ammon; brothers-in-law Willie Dean Cash and Roger Cash; sisters-in-law Beverly Cash and Sharon Cash; and stepbrother Marty Ammon.

