Spickard man transported by helicopter to Columbia after crashing motorcycle on Highway B

A serious accident occurred on Highway B, four miles east of Spickard, at 9:00 PM on August 8, 2023.

Richard G. Tharp, 56, of Spickard, was westbound on his 2014 Harley Davidson 72 when an animal unexpectedly entered the roadway. Upon impact, Tharp was ejected from his motorcycle. The Harley Davidson came to rest off the north side of Highway B, lying on its side. Tharp landed in the eastbound lane of the highway.

Tharp, who was not wearing any type of safety equipment at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries and was transported by MU Air Evac to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia for medical attention.

The motorcycle suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Ewings of Trenton.

The Grundy County Ambulance and Spickard Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

