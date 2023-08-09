Spickard man transported by helicopter to Columbia after crashing motorcycle on Highway B

Local News August 9, 2023August 9, 2023 KTTN News
Life Flight Helicopter
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A serious accident occurred on Highway B, four miles east of Spickard, at 9:00 PM on August 8, 2023.

Richard G. Tharp, 56, of Spickard, was westbound on his 2014 Harley Davidson 72 when an animal unexpectedly entered the roadway. Upon impact, Tharp was ejected from his motorcycle. The Harley Davidson came to rest off the north side of Highway B, lying on its side. Tharp landed in the eastbound lane of the highway.

Tharp, who was not wearing any type of safety equipment at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries and was transported by MU Air Evac to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia for medical attention.

The motorcycle suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Ewings of Trenton.

The Grundy County Ambulance and Spickard Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Post Views: 792
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com