Missouri man sentenced to 8 years in prison on methamphetamine charges

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Tuesday sentenced a man from Charleston, Missouri to 100 months in prison for selling methamphetamine four times.

Jonathan L. McCatrey, 32, pleaded guilty in April to four counts of distributing methamphetamine. He admitted selling the drug to an undercover Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant on four occasions in February and March of 2022 in a parking lot in Charleston. McCatrey sold about one-quarter pound of methamphetamine on the second occasion and about one-half pound each the third and fourth time he met the sergeant, his plea agreement says.

The case was investigated by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis prosecuted the case.

