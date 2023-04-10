Spickard Fire Protection District responds to controlled burn location

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A grass fire burned approximately 20 acres in a field after a controlled burn got away Saturday afternoon near Spickard.

According to firefighter Melody Chapman with the Spickard Fire Protection District, the location of the burn was on the Eli Hostetler property at 198 Northeast 100 Street. No structures caught fire, but the blaze came within ten feet of a sawmill.

Personnel from the Spickard Fire Protection District were on the scene for approximately 90 minutes. They used a pumper truck and two brush trucks to bring the blaze under control.

Two individuals and a brush truck from the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District were on the scene of the fire for a brief time.

No injuries were reported.

