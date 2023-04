Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Macon resident was hurt Saturday afternoon when the moped he was operating had an equipment failure and overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle.

Seventy-year-old Larry Ballew was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries.

The accident happened one mile west of Macon on Sunset Drive. Damage to the moped was minor.

Ballew was exempt from wearing safety equipment.

Related