Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to controlled burn location southwest of Trenton

Local News April 10, 2023April 10, 2023 KTTN News
Fire Truck news graphic
A controlled burn of brush got away and burned approximately 15 to 20 acres of grass and timber on Saturday at a location six miles southwest of Trenton.

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District Chief Kenny Roberts reported the location of the fire was at a scout camp on Southwest 62nd Avenue, and an adjoining property. The controlled burn was being done by the Amish on the adjoining property when it spread to the scout campgrounds.

Grundy County rural firefighters responded to the location Saturday morning and returned Saturday afternoon when flames rekindled. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours for each callout

No injuries were reported.

