Second man sentenced to 10+ years in prison for armed robbery of St. Louis 7-Eleven

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Wednesday sentenced a second man to 10 ½ years in prison for the armed robbery of a St. Louis, Missouri 7-Eleven in 2020, U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming announced Thursday.

Harvey Cameron, 33, of Ferguson, was one of two men involved in the robbery of the 7-Eleven at 5350 Chippewa Street on June 21, 2020. One of the men entered the store and pointed a Zastava AK-47-style rifle at an employee, demanding cash from the register. The pair were caught shortly after the robbery, with the cash and the gun.

Cameron pleaded guilty in July to robbery, possession, and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The other man, Monte Kent, 35, pleaded guilty to the robbery and the firearm brandishing charges and was sentenced to 10 ½ years in prison in March of 2022.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI.