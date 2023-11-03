St. Louis County felon caught with guns sentenced to 15 years in prison

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Wednesday sentenced a felon caught with a rifle and a pistol to 15 years in prison.

Arnell Jackson, 46, of Norwood Court, Missouri, pleaded guilty in July to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that on Feb. 21, 2022, police responded to reports of a man using an AR-style rifle to shoot at moving company employees working at a neighbor’s house. After a lengthy standoff, Jackson was taken into custody, and officers found an Adams Arms 5.56-caliber semi-automatic rifle and a Taurus .40-caliber pistol inside the front door of his home. Jackson has prior felony convictions, including for second-degree murder, and is barred from possessing firearms.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Goeke prosecuted the case.