U-turn by big rig leads to rear-end collision on Highway 6 in Ralls County

A collision between two trucks on Highway 61 near Route FF in Ralls County, Missouri, resulted in moderate injuries for a New Haven man Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 1:02 p.m. when a 2001 Freightliner attempted a U-turn and was struck in the rear by a 2019 Peterbilt.

The driver of the Peterbilt, Collin J. Woodward, 29, of New Haven, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries and was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. He was transported by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. The Freightliner’s driver, Ervin L. Winchell, 81, from Galesburg, Illinois, was also buckled up and escaped with minor damage to his vehicle, which he managed to drive from the scene.

The Peterbilt truck suffered total damage and had to be towed by Robert’s Garage.

Corporal Tappendorf of the Missouri State Highway Patrol led the crash investigation and was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, New London Fire Department, and Ralls County Ambulance.