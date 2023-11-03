Rollover crash injures three teenagers in DeKalb County north of Clarksdale

Local News November 3, 2023November 3, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident Graphic
An accident occurred on SW Patton Road at the intersection with Highway 31, approximately 4.5 miles north of Clarksdale, leaving three teenagers injured. The incident, which involved a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer, happened at approximately 5:43 p.m. on November 2, 2023, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident transpired when the westbound Chevrolet Blazer attempted a left turn onto SW Patton Road from northbound Highway 31. The vehicle veered off the north side of the roadway, subsequently re-entered the road, and then traveled off the south side before overturning. The Blazer came to a halt on its top, facing east, off the south side of SW Patton Road.

There were three juvenile occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. A 15-year-old girl and another girl of the same age sustained minor injuries, while a 16-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries. All three teenagers were transported by DeKalb-Clinton Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment. According to reports, the two female juveniles were not wearing seat belts, whereas the male juvenile was secured by a seat belt.

The 17-year-old driver from Clarksdale, who was also not wearing a seat belt, was not listed among the injured.

The damaged Chevrolet Blazer was towed to the registered owner’s residence by Scotty’s.

