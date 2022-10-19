Road and bridge work discussed at meeting of Grundy County Commission

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission discussed road and bridge work on October 18th.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports contract work is nearing completion at a bridge on Northwest 60th Street. Permanent fences and water gaps are being installed. The temporary fence is being removed, and erosion measures are being put in place. C and C Bridge Concrete reports the road should be open to traffic later this week.

Work is also underway on a bridge on Southwest 86th Avenue. A low-water crossing will be constructed for contractor use before the removal of the old structure.

The Grundy County Maintenance Crew will replace a culvert on Southwest 52nd Avenue. The project was delayed due to the location of underground fiber optic lines.

Ambulance Director Sarah Porter submitted a written report stating protocols were being updated with Medical Director Doctor J. A. Keuhn. Job postings are being advertised on statewide and national levels. Warranty work is scheduled for Medic 1 later this month.

Community Building Solutions discussed masonry work on the courthouse and prosecuting attorney’s office building. The firm is to prepare an assessment to present to the commission within the next month.

North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Scott Sharp invited the Grundy County Commission to community assets meeting at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus on October 20th at noon.