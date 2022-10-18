Chillicothe Police Department announces street closures

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department has announced two street closings for upcoming events.

The first street closure will be October 21st from 4 to 7 pm for the Fall Wine and Beer Walk. Barricades will be up at Clay Street and North Washington Street and the alley at Clay Street Park on the northwest side of Shooters Taproom.

The second street closure will be on October 31st from 3:30 to 6:30 pm for Boofest. The closure will include Locust Street from Clay Street north to Webster Street and North Washington Street from Jackson Street to Webster.