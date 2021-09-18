Quilt to be raffled off at halftime of Chillicothe Football Game with proceeds to benefit cancer patients

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Professional Firefighters of Chillicothe Local 2460 and the Livingston County Assistance Program have done boot blocks and will raffle off a donated cancer quilt to support cancer patients. They are also selling cancer awareness T-shirts.

Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly has signed a proclamation declaring October 22nd as Cancer Awareness Day. A table will be set up at the beginning of the Chillicothe High School football game on October 22nd, and the winning quilt raffle ticket will be drawn at halftime.

Quilt raffle tickets cost $1 each or $5 for six. The proceeds will go to the Livingston County Cancer Assistance Program to help cancer patients with expenses related to cancer treatments. Tickets can be purchased at the Chillicothe Fire Department or by calling the fire department at 660-646-2139.

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports the Livingston County Cancer Assistance Program has helped 13 patients in 2021, with a total of $4,500 being donated. Since the program was established in 2018, it has provided services to 43 patients with $10,400.

The program provides $200 initially to an applicant. Then it provides an applicant with $100 monthly while he or she is in treatment. Applications for the cancer assistance program can be picked up at the Chillicothe Fire Department or Chillicothe United Methodist Church.

Related