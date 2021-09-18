Four area health departments report on COVID-19 case updates

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports six COVID-19 cases have been added since September 16th, making the total 2,293. There are 28 active cases.

COVID-19 cases have increased in Mercer County, with three more confirmed and two more probable cases. The health department reports 223 confirmed cases and 248 probable cases. Twelve cases are active. There are 10 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Mercer County.

Three COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that, as of September 16th, there were 1,227 total cases. The number of active cases dropped by three to 20. There had been 995 confirmed cases and 20 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Harrison County.

The Sullivan County Health Department on September 17th confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,154. Sixteen cases were active, and there had been 17 deaths reported.

As of September 16th, 36.6% of Sullivan County residents had completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

