Man from Kentucky injured in crash on Highway 36

Local News September 18, 2021 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
The Highway Patrol reports a Kentucky man sustained minor injuries when a Volvo truck overturned at the Chillicothe city limits on Saturday, September 18.

A patrol vehicle took 23-year-old Benjamin Mujovic of Bowling Green, Kentucky to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The truck traveled west on Highway 36 before it ran off the north side of the road, hit a guardrail and a bridge, and overturned onto its driver’s side. The vehicle came to rest on the north side of the road.

The vehicle was demolished and Mujovie was wearing a seat belt during the crash.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

