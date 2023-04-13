Princeton R-5 Board of Education reports on meeting held April 12th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved planning for summer school this year at a meeting April 12th. The program is possible due to the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III Summer School Grant.

Princeton has not hosted summer school in the past due to the state funding formula. Princeton could have lost funding from the small schools grant and the hold harmless provision. The board approved administration applying for the summer school grant.

Tuition for next school year for kindergarten through 12th grade students was approved at $6,375.

The board approved Conrad and Higgins serving as the district’s auditors for the next three years.

A bid was approved for $12,772.60 for a refrigerated salad bar. It was purchased with the National School Lunch Program Grant.

New board member Mitch Reger was given the oath of office and sworn in. He and incumbents Karla Meinke and Marcie Davis were elected to three-year terms.

The board voted Ron Parson to serve as president and Marcie Davis to be vice president. Chad Smith was appointed as secretary, and Karla Meinke was appointed as treasurer.

It was announced prom will be April 15th. The event will be at the Smithfield Education Center, and the Grand March will start at 7 o’clock. The public and parents can start arriving at 6:30. The dance will follow until 11 o’clock. Pictures will also be available.

King candidates are Ryder Allen, Jaden Finney, Hunter Foster, and Kenny Wright. Queen candidates are Maggie Hickman, Makayla Meyer, Megan Spencer, and Labrina Templeton.

Awards and baccalaureate will be at the Princeton Methodist Church May 3rd at 6:30. Graduation is May 5th at 7 o’clock.

The May board meeting will be May 8th at 6:30.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved the resignation of Preschool Teacher Kelsey Holt-Allen.

Related