Two-vehicle crash on Highway 69 kills woman from Iowa

A two-vehicle accident in southern Iowa’s Decatur County Wednesday morning claimed the life of an Iowa resident. Decatur County borders Harrison and Mercer County in Missouri.

The Iowa State Highway Patrol reports the crash killed 31-year-old Brianna Pierson of Leon, Iowa.

A sports utility vehicle that was southbound on Highway 69 came out of a curve, crossed the center line, and collided with the oncoming car driven by Pierson. The impact caused the car to veer into a ditch, while the SUV came to a stop in the southbound lane of the highway.

The driver of the SUV was listed as 49-year-old Shane Auxier of Davis City, Iowa.

The report indicated Pierson was not wearing a seat belt.

