Missouri State Highway Patrol to offer safety inspections for boat owners on Friday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to assist you in preparing for summer fun on Missouri waterways.

Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop H, marine operations troopers, will be hosting vessel inspections from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023. Inspections will be conducted at the Missouri River French Bottom Access (near the boat ramp), in St. Joseph.

The purpose of these inspections is to make sure people have the proper equipment needed to operate vessels legally on waterways. Proper equipment includes registration (hard copy in the vessel), outboard motor registration, life jacket, throwable personal floatation device, navigation lights, sounding device, and fire extinguisher.

There is no need to call or make an appointment to have your vessel checked. Just bring your vessel to the location during the posted hours for a free safety check.

