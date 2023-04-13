Crews from multiple agencies respond to fire southwest of Kirksville

Local News April 13, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Firetruck news graphic
Crews from multiple agencies responded to a natural cover fire southwest of Kirksville on Wednesday afternoon, April 12th.

The Adair County Fire Department reported it activated a Region B Mutual Aid response the night of April 12th in controlling the large-scale fire. The fire was said to be jumping fire lines and gravel roads.

Some roads were asked to be avoided to allow for the passage of fire trucks, tankers, and agency utility terrain vehicles. Those roads were Bootjack, Hummingbird, Horizon, and Jersey Trails.

The Adair County Fire Department reported on April 13th around 10:30 in the morning that it was still gathering information and statistics on April 12th’s fire.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer Thies

