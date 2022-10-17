Peggy Boulware honored with A.C. Burrows Award

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Peggy Boulware, Corporate Development Manager of Grundy Electric Cooperative, Trenton, was honored with the A.C. Burrows Award by the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives at the organization’s annual meeting on October 6 in Branson.

The purpose of the award is to recognize directors and employees of electric cooperatives for outstanding service to their cooperative, community, and service areas. Those who received the award were selected because of their leadership above and beyond the call of duty to strengthen and improve the economic and social conditions in their areas.

Peggy began her career with Grundy Electric as a billing clerk in May of 1990. In May 1993, she transferred to the position of marketing coordinator and in January 1999 she became the corporate development manager. Peggy is responsible for coordinating marketing activities, key account relationships, annual meeting preparations, and legislative activities. Additionally, Peggy was instrumental in establishing the GEC Community Foundation, currently serving as the secretary. Peggy has been active with the AMEC Member Service Group, the Roundtable Economic Development Group, and Princeton Rotary Club and is a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. Peggy and her husband, Barry, reside in Trenton.

The award is named for the late Audrian Cleon Burrows of Van Buren, Mo., who rose through the ranks to become general manager of the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, which is the statewide service organization for Missouri’s 48 electric cooperatives. Burrows served in this position from 1968 to 1976. He was recognized as an outstanding leader in rural electrification and as a distinguished individual who dedicated his life to helping others.

The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Jefferson City, is the statewide service organization for Missouri’s electric cooperatives.