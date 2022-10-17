Two from Bethany arrested on theft allegations

Local News October 17, 2022 KTTN News
Arrested News Graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Two Bethany residents have been arrested following a law enforcement investigation involving stolen goods.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Bethany Police conducted the investigation that led to the arrest of Kevin Nible and Richard Owens.

Three search warrants were served on October 14th. Subsequently, more than $5,000 worth of stolen items were recovered.

Nible and Owens are being held at the Harrison County Jail on bonds of $50,000 and $15,000 respectively.

The sheriff said the process is underway on logging and returning items to their owners.

Post Views: 386
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.