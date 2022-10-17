Two from Bethany arrested on theft allegations

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two Bethany residents have been arrested following a law enforcement investigation involving stolen goods.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Bethany Police conducted the investigation that led to the arrest of Kevin Nible and Richard Owens.

Three search warrants were served on October 14th. Subsequently, more than $5,000 worth of stolen items were recovered.

Nible and Owens are being held at the Harrison County Jail on bonds of $50,000 and $15,000 respectively.

The sheriff said the process is underway on logging and returning items to their owners.