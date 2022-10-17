Obituary & Services: Evelyn Gertrude (Shanks) Franklin

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Evelyn Gertrude (Shanks) Franklin, age 90 of Milan, MO, passed away on October 14, 2022, at Putnam County Care Center in Unionville, MO.

Evelyn was born on November 8, 1931, near Browning in rural Linn County, MO, to Geneva (LaBar) Spencer and Robert Shanks. She was raised near Linneus, MO, and graduated from Linneus High School. In 1949, she married Junior Franklin at the First Baptist Church in Linneus. He preceded her in death in 1995. Junior and Evelyn resided on a small farm west of Milan until moving to Milan in 1978, where Evelyn spent the rest of her life.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter Joy (Charles) Collins of Lucerne, MO; son Larry (Brenda) Franklin of Kansas City, MO; five granddaughters, Neina (Randy) Martin of Kirksville, MO, Beth (Bryan) Walter of Lucerne, Bridget Davis of Corydon, IA, Brooke (Donnie) Lewis of Unionville, MO, and Alison (Anthony) Perdue of Des Moines, IA; ten great-grandsons, Tyler Martin, Levi Martin, Brayden Walter, Brody Walter, Chase Davis, Jacob Davis, Donald Lewis, Edward Lewis, Oliver Lewis, and Cooper Lewis, a great-granddaughter, Ava Perdue, and sisters Doris Kearns and Linda (Steve) Fay, both of Brookfield, MO. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Carl Spencer, stepmother Oma Shanks, brother John Edward Shanks, brother-in-law Francis Kearns, and great-granddaughter Briley Walter.

Evelyn worked at the Sullivan County Library for 38 years and always enjoyed reading. She enjoyed traveling, especially with tour groups and visited all 50 states and Canada. For many years she could be seen walking several miles a day all over Milan. Everyone in the family looked forward to her holiday meals, especially her famous noodles, and she always made too much Christmas candy. Evelyn was a member of the Sullivan First Presbyterian Church and later the Milan Presbyterian Church. After the Presbyterian church closed, Evelyn attended the First Baptist Church in Milan.

Per Evelyn’s request, there will be no funeral service. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Shatto Cemetery, West of Milan, Missouri. Condolences for the family may be sent to Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home, 120 W 4th St, Milan, MO 63556.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shatto Cemetery.