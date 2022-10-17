Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor II, Gerald W. Johnson, to retire after 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Captain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer, Troop H, St. Joseph, announces that on November 1, 2022, Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor II Gerald W. Johnson will retire after serving over 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Johnson joined the Patrol on October 1, 1993, as a commercial vehicle inspector and was assigned to Post H2 in Troop H. In July 2003, Johnson was promoted to commercial vehicle officer supervisor and remained at Post H2. In February 2005, Johnson was promoted to commercial vehicle officer supervisor II and remained at Post H2.

Johnson grew up in Liberty, MO, and graduated from Liberty High School in 1980. In December 1980, Johnson moved to their family farm in Ridgeway, MO. Johnson and his wife, Tammie (Kinder), have three children and four grandchildren.