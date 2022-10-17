Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor II, Gerald W. Johnson, to retire after 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol

State News October 17, 2022 KTTN News
Gerald W. Johnson MSHP Retires header
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Captain Clark N. Stratton, commanding officer, Troop H, St. Joseph, announces that on November 1, 2022, Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor II Gerald W. Johnson will retire after serving over 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Gerald W. Johnson MSHP Retires Large
Gerald W. Johnson

Johnson joined the Patrol on October 1, 1993, as a commercial vehicle inspector and was assigned to Post H2 in Troop H. In July 2003, Johnson was promoted to commercial vehicle officer supervisor and remained at Post H2. In February 2005, Johnson was promoted to commercial vehicle officer supervisor II and remained at Post H2.

Johnson grew up in Liberty, MO, and graduated from Liberty High School in 1980. In December 1980, Johnson moved to their family farm in Ridgeway, MO. Johnson and his wife, Tammie (Kinder), have three children and four grandchildren.

Post Views: 250
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.