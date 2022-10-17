Worth County Agricultural Education Center receives $7,500 grant

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation recently granted $7,500 to Worth County Progress Organization to aid in remodeling the Worth County R-III agricultural center.

The Worth County Progress Organization will gift the funds to Worth County R-III School District to install new lighting for the workshop space. Currently, the school district has plans to cover and insulate old windows, repair the roof, and add new HVAC to make the 1957 building more energy efficient.

“Agricultural classes are an important piece of our school curriculum,” says Amber Monticue, Worth County Progress Organization Representative. “After the old windows are covered, the lighting will not be sufficient for proper use. Our goal is to make the workshop brighter and more efficient for the students.”

Worth County R-III offers agricultural classes to students in grades 8 through 12. With a student population of nearly 300, two-thirds of the high school students are enrolled in agricultural classes and 60% of the high school students are involved in FFA. Nearly one-third of Worth County R-III graduates pursue careers in agriculture-related fields.

“FCS Financial strongly supports agricultural education and is also the sponsor of Missouri’s middle and high school curriculum,” says David Janish, FCS Financial CEO. “However, having a current curriculum is only part of the process. Students also need classrooms that are equipped to provide a well-rounded, safe experience for instruction.”

The FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation represents the cooperative’s long-term commitment to a thriving and prosperous agricultural industry and our rural communities. The Foundation focuses on targeted, long-term investments. Additional information and an application are available on the FCS Financial website. Choose “Special Programs” under the “About Us” tab or email [email protected].