Single-vehicle crash on Highway 152 sends two to hospital

A single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County injured two people including one from Meadville.

Sixty-five-year-old Danny McIntrye of Meadville was driving on Highway 152 at the entrance ramp to I-435 when the vehicle traveled off the road, went airborne, and struck an embankment.

McIntyre, along with a passenger, 24-year-old Lauren McCracken of Cadet, Missouri, received serious injuries and EMS transferred McIntyre to North Kansas City Hospital and McCracken to the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Both occupants were using seat belts and the sports utility vehicle received extensive damage.