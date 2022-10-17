Winners of car show held during Missouri Days announced

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A car show was held in the downtown Trenton area on Sunday during the Missouri Days Festival, and here are the results of the judging.

Cars up to 1959 Stock

1 st Merlin Hansen 1955 Chevy Bel Air

2nd James Wilson 1941Dodge Luxury Liner

Cars up to 1959 Modified

1 st Gary Umphry 1930 Ford Model A

2nd Herman Chaney 1955 Chevy Pickup

Cars 1960 – 2000 stock

1 st Tom Creek 1969 Chevy Camaro SS

2nd Randy Kinnison 1963 ½ Ford Galaxie 500

Cars 1960 to 2000 Modified

1 st Jim Painter 1966 Pontiac GTO

2nd Shelby Vandevender 1964 Ford Falcon

Trucks stock

1 st Vicki Meservey 1972 Chevy 2500

2nd Bill Baker 1965 Ford F100

Trucks modified

1 st James & Connie West 1955 GMC pickup

2nd Carl Jones 1973 Ford Bronco

Motorcycles

1 st Larry & Sarah Griffey 2017 Indian Roadmaster

2nd Steve Lamar 2015 Harley Davidson Softail

2000 to present

1 st Bart Thomas 2015 Ford Mustang

2nd Bart Thomas 2012 Ford Mustang

Convertibles

1 st Joe Presten 1957 Chevy Corvette

2nd Kyle Miller 1979 Triumph 1500 Spitfire

Custom

1st Rick Hull 1989 Toyota 4X4

Unfinished

1 st Terry Delauder 1947 Jeep Pickup

2nd Justin Hall 1983 Chevy Silverado 2500

Special Interest

1st Corky Pottrick 1964 Chevy Nova

Best Interior – Tom Creek 1969 Camaro

Best Paint – Al Santucci 2012 Dodge Challenger

Best of Show – Carl Jones 1973 Ford Bronco