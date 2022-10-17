Winners of car show held during Missouri Days announced

A car show was held in the downtown Trenton area on Sunday during the Missouri Days Festival, and here are the results of the judging.

Cars up to 1959 Stock

  • 1st Merlin Hansen 1955 Chevy Bel Air
  • 2nd James Wilson 1941Dodge Luxury Liner

Cars up to 1959 Modified

  • 1st Gary Umphry 1930 Ford Model A
  • 2nd Herman Chaney 1955 Chevy Pickup

Cars 1960 – 2000 stock

  • 1st Tom Creek 1969 Chevy Camaro SS
  • 2nd Randy Kinnison 1963 ½ Ford Galaxie 500

Cars 1960 to 2000 Modified

  • 1st Jim Painter 1966 Pontiac GTO
  • 2nd Shelby Vandevender 1964 Ford Falcon

Trucks stock

  • 1st Vicki Meservey 1972 Chevy 2500
  • 2nd Bill Baker 1965 Ford F100

Trucks modified

  • 1st James & Connie West 1955 GMC pickup
  • 2nd Carl Jones 1973 Ford Bronco

Motorcycles

  • 1st Larry & Sarah Griffey 2017 Indian Roadmaster
  • 2nd Steve Lamar 2015 Harley Davidson Softail

2000 to present

  • 1st Bart Thomas 2015 Ford Mustang
  • 2nd Bart Thomas 2012 Ford Mustang

Convertibles

  • 1st Joe Presten 1957 Chevy Corvette
  • 2nd Kyle Miller 1979 Triumph 1500 Spitfire

Custom

  • 1st Rick Hull 1989 Toyota 4X4

Unfinished

  • 1st Terry Delauder 1947 Jeep Pickup
  • 2nd Justin Hall 1983 Chevy Silverado 2500

Special Interest

  • 1st Corky Pottrick 1964 Chevy Nova

 

  • Best Interior – Tom Creek 1969 Camaro
  • Best Paint – Al Santucci 2012 Dodge Challenger
  • Best of Show – Carl Jones 1973 Ford Bronco
