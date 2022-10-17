Winners of car show held during Missouri Days announced

A car show was held in the downtown Trenton area on Sunday during the Missouri Days Festival, and here are the results of the judging.
Cars up to 1959 Stock
- 1st Merlin Hansen 1955 Chevy Bel Air
- 2nd James Wilson 1941Dodge Luxury Liner
Cars up to 1959 Modified
- 1st Gary Umphry 1930 Ford Model A
- 2nd Herman Chaney 1955 Chevy Pickup
Cars 1960 – 2000 stock
- 1st Tom Creek 1969 Chevy Camaro SS
- 2nd Randy Kinnison 1963 ½ Ford Galaxie 500
Cars 1960 to 2000 Modified
- 1st Jim Painter 1966 Pontiac GTO
- 2nd Shelby Vandevender 1964 Ford Falcon
Trucks stock
- 1st Vicki Meservey 1972 Chevy 2500
- 2nd Bill Baker 1965 Ford F100
Trucks modified
- 1st James & Connie West 1955 GMC pickup
- 2nd Carl Jones 1973 Ford Bronco
Motorcycles
- 1st Larry & Sarah Griffey 2017 Indian Roadmaster
- 2nd Steve Lamar 2015 Harley Davidson Softail
2000 to present
- 1st Bart Thomas 2015 Ford Mustang
- 2nd Bart Thomas 2012 Ford Mustang
Convertibles
- 1st Joe Presten 1957 Chevy Corvette
- 2nd Kyle Miller 1979 Triumph 1500 Spitfire
Custom
- 1st Rick Hull 1989 Toyota 4X4
Unfinished
- 1st Terry Delauder 1947 Jeep Pickup
- 2nd Justin Hall 1983 Chevy Silverado 2500
Special Interest
- 1st Corky Pottrick 1964 Chevy Nova
- Best Interior – Tom Creek 1969 Camaro
- Best Paint – Al Santucci 2012 Dodge Challenger
- Best of Show – Carl Jones 1973 Ford Bronco