Obituary & Services: Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence.

Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Survivors include a dear friend and the mother of his children, Kimberly Hussey, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; the loves of his life, his two daughters, April Biggerstaff of Kansas City, Missouri, and Megan Carter, and husband, Mark, of Kansas City, Missouri; one niece, Marissa Biggerstaff of Leawood, Kansas and one great-nephew, Keaton Lent, of Leawood, Kansas; and one brother, Mark Biggerstaff, of Chillicothe, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hope of Atchison and/or Oxford House and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of his daughter and son-in-law on June 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at 3653 Charlotte St., Kansas City, Missouri, 64109.