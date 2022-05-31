Second annual Grow ChilliMo Job Fair and Street Festival set for June 23

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will host an event to entertain and educate area residents about opportunities available in the Chillicothe area.

The Second Annual Grow ChilliMo Job Fair and Street Festival will be at the Silver Moon Plaza on June 23rd from 3 to 6 pm. The event will include industry booths where those attending the event can learn about potential careers. There will also be food, music, and family activities.

The Chillicothe Animal Shelter will host an adoption event on-site.

Businesses can register for Grow ChilliMo on June 23rd at a link on the event’s Facebook page.