KC and the Sunshine Band with The Four Tops to perform August 19 at Missouri State Fair

KC and the Sunshine Band with The Four Tops will perform Friday, Aug. 19 on the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance, at the 2022 Missouri State Fair.

KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were they first danced into the music scene 40 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey – KC for short – developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of Latin percussion groove, giving an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty.” With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy awards, and an Amerian Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music.

The Four Tops’ first Motown hit, “Baby I Need Your Loving,” made them stars, and their sixties track record is indispensable to any retrospective of the decade. Their songs were across-the-board successes. “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” a No. 1 R&B and pop smash, is one of Motown’s longest-running chart-toppers. In 1990, with 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit, the quartet was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

This is the final show announced for the 2022 Missouri State Fair concert series. The full line-up includes:

Aug. 11 – Trace Adkins with Lonestar

Aug. 12 – Tesla with Fuel

Aug. 13 – Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly

Aug. 16 – Casting Crowns with We Are Messengers

Aug. 17 – ZZ Top, Raw Whisky Tour

Aug. 18 – Charley Crockett with Stoney LaRue

Aug. 19 – KC and the Sunshine Band with The Four Tops

Aug. 20 – Justin Moore with Heath Sanders

Tickets to all State Fair Grandstand concerts will go on sale to the public starting at 9 am June 28 through Etix. More information about State Fair concerts can be found on the Fair’s website.