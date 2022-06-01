Audio: Blue Springs businessman purchases Eastgate Shopping Center

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton has a new owner. Jason Lassiter of Blue Springs bought the property about a month ago and hopes to bring new businesses to the shopping center.

Lassiter says he grew up in New York and has a background in information technology security. He started real estate investing and moved to the Kansas City area for a six-month contract at Cerner in 2006. He liked the cheaper cost of living, started buying properties, and decided to stay in the area. He flipped more than 100 houses while working IT security at Cerner. He quit his job two years ago and has been working with real estate investments since.

Lassiter discovered Trenton through a virtual assistant. He bought a house in Trenton, rehabilitated it, and sold it. He received other leads and made connections while he was in the city.

He bought the building that was previously the Slater Funeral Home and turned it into Fox Hollow Bed and Breakfast, which is now being used as an Airbnb and for lodging, rental, and event space. He also bought the building that was formerly the Norton School and some single-family houses.

Since buying the Eastgate Shopping Center, Lassiter has started working on the facility, but Lassiter noted that interior work needs to be completed.

Lassiter says a grocery store is going into the shopping center and he believes the executive suites would be good for a chiropractor or other small businesses.

Lassiter plans for new businesses to move into Eastgate starting in July and said Dunkin’s Liquidation may also expand into the space next to where it is.

Plans are to have car shows and carnivals at the shopping center. Lassiter is working with the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce who will hold a ribbon-cutting at Eastgate Shopping Center on June 10 at 11:45 am.

Lassiter likes Trenton, the community, and the people whereas the city reminds him of Poland, New York where he used to live.

More information on Eastgate Shopping Center rental can be obtained by contacting Jason Lassiter at 816-908-5355.