Obituary & Services: Laura Nell Johnson

Laura Nell Johnson, age 88, a lifelong resident of Braymer, Missouri, became an Angel and began her eternal life with our Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 5:45 p.m. with her children by her side.

Laura was born the daughter of Rolla and Julia (Davis) Collins on July 4, 1933, in Braymer, Missouri. She was a 1951 graduate of Braymer High School. She was married to Robert W. Johnson on November 23, 1950, in Chillicothe, Missouri. They were blessed with four children, Marge, Bob, Mike, and Laurie. He preceded her in death on November 26, 1992. After she was married, she resided on their farm and was a hard-working farmer’s wife. She did anything that needed to be done on the farm. Laura Nell worked as a waitress at Tommy’s Café in Braymer. She then served as the tax collector for Washington Township for many years and loved working the elections. She was a member of the Mandeville Merry Mixers, Mt. Carmel Christian Church, and later the Braymer Christian Church. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, sewing, cooking, spending time with her family, working on puzzles, and raising puppies.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Marge Pollard and husband Eric of Cowgill, Missouri, Mike Johnson of Braymer, Missouri, and Laurie Johnson of Braymer, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Brenda Johnson of Braymer, Missouri; fourteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; one sister, Velma Ann Amery of Braymer, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; one son, Robert “Bobby” Johnson; one grandson, Landon William Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Winter Sage Perrelli; one brother, Jewell Clinton Collins; and one sister, Nadine Ruth Christian.

Funeral services will be held at Braymer Christian Church, Braymer, Missouri, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Braymer Christian Church, Braymer, Missouri, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, one hour before the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Golden Age Nursing Home and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.