Obituary & Services: Russell Wade Bowe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Russell Wade Bowe, age 82, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Russell was born the son of Edward and Sylvia (Spainhour) Bowe on June 15, 1939, in Chula, Missouri. He was a 1957 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He was united in marriage to Sandra Pickett on April 24, 1987, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. Russell worked as a repairman for Livingston County TV and Appliance from 1968 until 1972. He also worked as a farmer and enjoyed repairing equipment.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Bowe of the home; three daughters, Sonja Roney and husband Lloyd of Springfield, Missouri, Lacy Carrall of Dallas, Texas, and Jennifer Smith-Demsich of Ashland, Missouri; one son, Eddy Bowe of Bogard, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Brittany Avriette and husband Tyler, Logan Demsich and wife Echo, Paxton Bowe, Brooklin Demsich, Felicia Martin, Stacy Dunning and husband Chris, Colton Green, and Kelsey Green; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Lloyd Bowe; and one sister, Eileen Ishmael.

A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Plainview Cemetery, Chula, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Plainview Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.