Gilman City Fair set to open on June 16th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The schedule has been released for the Gilman City Fair. The event will be at the Gilman City ballfield from June 16th through 18th.

That Thursday will include the Sheep and Goat Show beginning at 6 p.m.

That Friday will include the Gilman City FFA Barbecue at 5 p.m. The Swine Show will start at 6 o’clock.

June 18th’s schedule includes the Rabbit Show at 9:30 in the morning. The Beef, Breeding Beef, and Steer shows will be at 6 p.m. There will be children’s games sponsored by the Gilman City Rebekah Lodge at 4 o’clock. Another Gilman City FFA Barbecue will be held that Saturday, starting at 5 o’clock. Proceeds will go to help offset National Convention costs.