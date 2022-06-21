Obituary & Services: Richard Lee Gibson

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Richard helped on the family farm until he worked at the Glen Gerry Brick And Tile Plant. He retired after 40 years of service.

Richard enjoyed working on things especially bicycles for Joy Toys, his grandchildren, and children.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Gibson of the home; children, Rick Gibson of Chillicothe; Lori Oswald and husband Greg of Ooltewah, Tennessee; grandsons, Nathan Oswald and wife Michelle; Justin Oswald and wife Lacey; Tyler Gibson; Corey Gibson; great-grandchildren Coreline Oswald; Albert Wiles; Audrey Oswald; William Oswald; Uriah Almojera; Deliah; brother, Merle Gibson and wife Pam of Wheeling; several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Lois Gibson; brother, Beryln Gibson.

Memorials in honor of Richard may be made out to Calvary Baptist Church Benevolent Fund or Children’s Mercy Hospital and may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Burial will take place at Wheeling Cemetery in Wheeling, Missouri.