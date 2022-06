Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two teenagers were in a car that failed to negotiate a right turn and traveled off a road where it struck a tree on Oregon Road, one mile north of Cameron.

A passenger, 18-year-old Jack Kissire of Turney received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Liberty Hospital. The car was driven by a 15-year-old girl from Cameron who wasn’t hurt.

The passenger was using a seat belt while the driver was not and the car was demolished.