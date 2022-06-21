Audio: A resident of Missouri and Pearl Harbor Veteran Dies at 101

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died.

Bill McAnany of Jefferson City passed away Wednesday at St. Mary’s Hospital. He served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman and was stationed onboard the hospital ship USS Solace. On the morning of December Seventh, 1941, McAnany was out sightseeing when the attack began and he rushed back to Pearl Harbor and began pulling dead and wounded servicemen out of the water while enemy planes continued attacking.

Bill McAnany was 101 years old. The National WWII Museum says that approximately 234 veterans of WIII die each day.

