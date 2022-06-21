Audio: Fireworks, like everything else, will cost you more this year

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The time of year is approaching when we hear the snaps, crackles, and pops. With supply chain problems and higher gas prices, Rob Cima, with the Missouri Pyrotechnics Association, says like everything else, the fireworks supply is having similar price issues.

Cima says demand has increased and fireworks sales have more than doubled since 2019 and consumers can expect to pay about five to ten percent more than last year – or about 40 percent more than before the pandemic.

Cima says some fireworks could run out early and suggests not waiting until the last minute to buy fireworks.