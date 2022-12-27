Obituary & Services: Nova “Bud” Wyant

Funeral service for a Milan resident, Nova “Bud” Wyant, will be held on Wednesday, December 28th at 2 pm at Shaney Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will be in Campbell Cemetery.
Visitation is Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 pm at the funeral home.
Bud Wyant died Saturday at Sullivan county memorial hospital in Milan. He was 77 years old.
Survivors include his wife Darlene of the home; children of the area Mitch Wyant of Newtown, Cedric Wyant of Milan, and Sara Wyant of Moberly;
brother LeRoy Wyant at Milan plus sisters Marjorie Fields of Green City, Wava Fordyce of Milan, Frances Hatcher of Green castle; Anna Sticken of Maryville; Madeline Sharp of Milan, Barbara Hatcher of Milan, and Anita Carman of Callao.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Campbell Cemetery in care of the Shaney Ruschmeier Funeral Home.