Obituary & Services: Nova “Bud” Wyant

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Funeral service for a Milan resident, Nova “Bud” Wyant, will be held on Wednesday, December 28th at 2 pm at Shaney Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will be in Campbell Cemetery.

Visitation is Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 pm at the funeral home.

Bud Wyant died Saturday at Sullivan county memorial hospital in Milan. He was 77 years old.

Survivors include his wife Darlene of the home; children of the area Mitch Wyant of Newtown, Cedric Wyant of Milan, and Sara Wyant of Moberly;

brother LeRoy Wyant at Milan plus sisters Marjorie Fields of Green City, Wava Fordyce of Milan, Frances Hatcher of Green castle; Anna Sticken of Maryville; Madeline Sharp of Milan, Barbara Hatcher of Milan, and Anita Carman of Callao.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Campbell Cemetery in care of the Shaney Ruschmeier Funeral Home.

Related