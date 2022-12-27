Obituary & Services: Judy A. Kelley

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mrs. Judy A. Kelley, 58, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 6:15 P.M., Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence.

Her body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorial services will be held later.

Mrs. Kelley was born January 29, 1964, in Kansas City, Missouri the daughter of Donald Jack and Mary Lou Ellis Aderholt.

On November 14, 1999, she was married to Fredrick William “Bill” Kelley in Trenton, Missouri.

Her survivors include her husband Bill of the home; three daughters Stacy Bowers and husband Mike, Trenton, Missouri, Kim Stevens, Trenton, Missouri, Jennifer Kelly, and companion Sarah Sparks, Trenton, Missouri; four sons Scott Kelley, Joshua Dunbar, Trenton, Missouri, Aaron Kelley, Joseph Dunbar, Trenton, Missouri; her mother Mary Lou Ellis, Trenton, Missouri; one sister Carol Aderholt, Trenton, Missouri, Donald Jack Aderholt, Jr., Trenton, Missouri; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her father.

