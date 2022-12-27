Grundy County Commission approve ballot issue on sales tax for Marijuana

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission voted on December 27th to put a measure on the April 4th ballot regarding a sales tax for marijuana. The three percent sales tax would be on all tangible personal property of retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold in Grundy County.

The ballot measure would need a simple majority to be approved, and the marijuana sales tax would be in addition to other county sales taxes. The tax would be related to Article 14 of the Missouri Constitution.

At this time, the commission does not know of any marijuana retail establishments set to open in Grundy County.

It was also announced the county recycling trailer has been suspended indefinitely due to misuse of the trailer. The Grundy County Commission reported items such as food, electronics, glass, and medical supplies were being placed in the trailer.

When the items get to the recycling center, they are rejected, and county employees have to go through the items by hand. The commission noted that increases the time and costs for the county spent with recycling.

Related