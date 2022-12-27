Obituary & Services: Jack Lee Parrish

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Jack Parrish, 73, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Jack had been in failing health for some time.

Jack Lee Parrish was born in Lucerne, Missouri, on February 20, 1949, the son of Chester Howard “Yank” and Mary Lou (Stark) Parrish. He graduated from Newtown-Harris High School in Newtown, Missouri. He worked as a farm hand for a few years before marrying Jaqueline “Jackie” Enochs at the Ravana Baptist Church on September 8, 1978. Jack had answered a call to ministry before he was married and continued to serve as a pastor until ill health forced him to retire. He had pastored the Ravana Baptist Church and the Centerville (Iowa) Baptist Fellowship. Jack had also preached as a fill-in in several churches and served faithfully wherever the Lord placed him. He was also a truck driver for over thirty years. Jack like to fish and would often take boys fishing as an outreach for his church. He took annual trips to Oklahoma to fish for spoonbill. He also liked to hunt. Jack had a heart for the Lord and for people. He never met a stranger and loved to visit with people.

Jack is survived by his wife, Jackie, and four children: Jack (Missy) Parrish of Numa, Iowa; Chester (Cassie) Parrish of Centerville, Iowa; Rebecca (Jim) Carver of Unionville, Missouri, and Lola (Nick Nord) Parrish of Ottumwa, Iowa. His seven grandchildren are Aiden Parrish, Merrick, Shelby, & Declan Parrish, Owen Craver, and Maddox and Mariah Nord. He is also survived by a brother, Robert (Teresa) Parrish of Newtown, Missouri.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Donald Parrish.

Funeral services for Jack Parrish will be at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Howard Cemetery in western Putnam County, Missouri.

Memorials may be made payable to the Howard Cemetery and entrusted with Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.

