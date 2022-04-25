Obituary & Services: Marvin Coldiron

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Marvin W. Coldiron, 86, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Marvin was born in Ludlow, Missouri to Ollie and Della Grace (Smith) Coldiron.

Marvin was a life-long resident of Carroll County. He graduated from Tina Avalon High School in 1953. He was a member of the New Salem Baptist Church, Bogard, Missouri. Marvin was a farmer and was a member of the Carpenters Union.

On February 6, 1955, Marvin married Georgia Breeden. To this union, four children were born: Lonnie, JoAnn, Janet, and Marvin Lee.

He is survived by his son, Lonnie Coldiron, of Dawn, Missouri; and two daughters, JoAnn Dellinger and husband, Dave, of Waverly, Missouri, and Janet Houseworth and husband, Dennis, of Waverly, Missouri; nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Marvin was preceded in death by his son, Marvin Lee Coldiron, his parents, and four brothers.

Graveside services will be held at Blue Mound Cemetery, Blue Mound, Missouri, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Blue Mound Cemetery in memory of Marvin. They may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.